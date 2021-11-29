Reborn to Master the Blade Light Novels Have New Anime in the Works

The official Twitter account of Hobby Japan 's HJ Bunko imprint announced on Monday that Hayaken 's Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire ( Eiyū-Ō, Bu o Kiwameru Tame Tensei-Su: Soshite, Sekai Saikyō no Minarai Kishi ) light novel series has an anime adaptation in the works.

J-Novel Club licensed the light novel series, and it describes the series:

Hero-King Inglis's last wish is to live again as a warrior. Though when he awakens, he realizes he's been reborn as a girl to a noble family! Even when rejected from the knighthood, she sets out to be the most extraordinary squire there ever was.

Hayaken began serializing the original novel story on the Shōsetsu ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in March 2019, and Hobby Japan 's HJ Bunko imprint will publish the sixth print volume with illustrations by Nagu on December 1. J-Novel Club published the first volume in English on October 1.

Kuromura has been serializing the manga on Hobby Japan 's Comic Fire website, and Hobby Japan published the second print volume on May 1.

The light novel series already inspired two mini anime shorts last November, but Monday's anouncement distinguishes the new anime adaptation from the mini anime. In the mini anime, Akari Kitō voices Inglis, and Ai Kakuma voices the close childhood friend Rafinia (also known as "Rani").





Source: HJ Bunko's Twitter account via Otakomu