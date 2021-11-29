Tetsuya Tsutsui Launches New Manga in YanJan App

Neeting Life manga launches on December 7

This year's 52nd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine revealed last Thursday that Tetsuya Tsutsui is launching a new manga titled Neeting Life in Shueisha 's YanJan! app and on the Tonari no Young Jump website on December 7. The manga will have a monthly serialization.

In addition, Showshow Kurihara is launching the Shukusei no Gedokushi manga, while Ryūichirō Yamamoto is launching the Saigo no Furyō manga. Both manga will also launch on December 7.

Tsutsui launched the noise manga (seen right) in Grand Jump in December 2017, and ended it in January 2020. Shueisha published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in March 2020. The manga is inspiring a live-action film that will open in Japan on January 28, 2022.

Tsutsui launched the Prophecy ( Yokokuhan ) manga in Shueisha 's Jump X magazine in 2011, and ended it in August 2013. Shueisha published three compiled book volumes for the manga. Vertical published all three volumes. Fumio Obata launched a spinoff manga titled Yokokuhan: The Copycat in Jump X in April 2014, and ended it in 2015. The manga also received three volumes. Prophecy inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in June 2015.