25th Detective Conan Anime Film Reveals The Bride of Halloween Title, April 15 Premiere

Movie to feature police academy characters

The first 2022 issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine revealed on Wednesday that the 25th film in the Detective Conan franchise will be titled Detective Conan : The Bride of Halloween ( Detective Conan : Halloween no Hanayome ), and it will open in Japan on April 15, 2022.

Susumu Mitsunaka ( Haikyu!! ) is directing the film at TMS Entertainment . Takahiro Ōkura ( Detective Conan: The Fist of Blue Sapphire , Detective Conan: The Crimson Love Letter ) is writing the screenplay. Gosho Aoyama is credited for the original work.

The magazine reveals that the movie will feature the franchise 's police academy characters (pictured right): Rei Furuya, Jinpei Matsuda, Wataru Date, Kenji Hagiwara, and Hiromitsu Morofushi. Original creator Aoyama had previously teased that the police academy characters would be "taking the lead" in the 25th movie. The magazine also teases Miwako Sato and Wataru Takagi in wedding attire.

The Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ( Meitantei Conan: Hiiro no Dangan ) film is the 24th film in the franchise , and it opened in Japan on April 16. The film was slated to open in April 2020, but was delayed from its original date due to concerns about COVID-19. TMS Entertainment screened the world premiere of the film's English dub at Anime NYC on November 21. The film also had a simultaneous release in 22 countries and territories outside of Japan: Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Brunei, Thailand, Vietnam, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and France.

The Meitantei Conan Keisatsu Gakkō Hen Wild Police Story (Detective Conan: Police Academy Arc Wild Police Story) television anime adaptation of the manga spinoff of the same name will premiere on Yomiuri TV and NTV on December 4.

The spinoff manga's first arc, the Matsuda arc (Jinpei Matsuda is a character in the Police Academy), debuted in October 2019. The arc had three chapters. The second arc, focusing on Wataru Date, debuted in February 2020. The spinoff ended in November 2020.

Arai launched the ongoing Meitantei Conan: Zero no Tea Time manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in May 2018. The manga began serializing chapters only when the main Detective Conan manga took hiatuses (Aoyama has frequently put the manga on hiatus for research since July 2018).

Two other spinoff manga are inspiring anime adaptations: Detective Conan: Hannin no Hanzawa-san and Detective Conan: Zero no Tea Time . Netflix will stream both anime worldwide.