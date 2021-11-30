BlazBlue: Alternative Darkwar Smartphone Game Ends Service on January 31

Game stopped sale of in-game items on Tuesday

The official website for the BlazBlue: Alternative Darkwar smartphone game for iOS and Android devices announced on Tuesday that the game will end service on January 31. The game stopped the sale of in-game items on Tuesday and plans to offer a refund period from February 1 at 12:00 a.m. JST to May 2 at 12:59 a.m. JST.

Arc System Works announced the game in August 2017, and launched the game on February 16.

BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger , the BlazBlue franchise 's first title, debuted as an arcade game in 2008. Arc System Works released several sequels, including BlazBlue Continuum Shift, BlazBlue: Clone Phantasma , and Blazblue: CentralFiction, as well as many spin-offs. The franchise inspired a TV anime adaption titled BlazBlue Alter Memory , which premiered in Japan in October 2013. Funimation streamed the series as it aired and released the series on home video.

Arc System Works released the BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle crossover fighting game in Japan and Asia in May 2018. Arc System Works America released the game with an English dub in North America in June 2018, and PQube released the game in Europe later that same month. The game also launched on Steam in June 2018. The game's arcade version launched in Japan in April 2019. The game is a crossover between Arc System Works ' BlazBlue and Persona 4 Arena fighting games, French Bread's Under Night In-Birth game, and Rooster Teeth 's RWBY franchise . The title is a two-versus-two game.

Sources: BlazBlue: Alternative Darkwar's website, 4Gamer (Chihiro)