Live-Action Kami-sama no Ekohiiki Series Reveals Staff, Cast, March 19 Premiere on Hulu

The official Twitter account for the live-action series adaptation of Ayumi Komura 's Kami-sama no Ekohiiki (Favoritism of the Gods) manga revealed the show's main cast, staff, and March 19 debut on Hulu on Tuesday.

The show will star: (from left to right in top row then in bottom row in above image)

Taiyu Fujiwara as Yashiro Amano

Hiyori Sakurada as Kagura Tendō

as Kagura Tendō Airu Kubotuka as Kenta Nanahara

Yūki Furukawa as God (Kami-sama)

Maira Arai as Rin Torii

The show will air two episodes at a time every Saturday, and will have a total of eight episodes. Yūsaku Matsumoto is directing the series, and Ayako Kitagawa is penning the scripts.

The live-action series is the third in a collaboration between Shueisha 's Margaret magazine and Hulu . The other two projects were based on Zakuri Satō 's Mairu no Vich manga and Miyoshi Tomori 's A Devil and Her Love Song manga.

Komura's manga centers on Yashiro, a high school boy who visits a local shrine 100 times to ask for confidence from the local god to confess his feelings to his friend Kenta. When he finally does it, Kenta turns him down, saying to Yashiro that he only likes girls. While heartbroken, he has an accident and dies. When he is brought back to life by the god to whom he prayed, the god informs him that he has given him a new life as a high school girl, and a chance to repeat his confession to Kenta in his new form.

Komura launched the manga in Margaret in March 2017. The manga ended with five volumes in June 2018.

Viz Media published Komura's Mixed Vegetables manga in print and digital forms in North America. The American Library Association's Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA) division listed the first Mixed Vegetables volume among the "great graphic novels for teens" published in 2009.



Sources: Live-action Kami-sama no Ekohiiki show's Twitter account, Hulu, Comic Natalie