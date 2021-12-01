Ascendent Animation Licenses, Produces English Dub for Both Seasons of Fire in His Fingertips Anime Shorts

2 seasons of adult anime series premiered in July 2019, July 2021 respectively

Ascendent Animation announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the Fire in His Fingertips -My Childhood Friend is a Fireman- and Fire in His Fingertips 2 -My Boyfriend is a Fireman- anime series. The company will produce English dubs of both anime in partnership with WWWaveCorp and Suiseisha Inc.

Kevin Frane is adapting the script, Michaela Laws is directing the dub, and Steve Warky Nunez is in charge of the audio engineering and mixing. K. Cornell Kellum is serving as executive producer of the dub.

Both anime are based on Tanishi Kawano 's Yubisaki kara no Honki no Netsujō ~Kyara Otoko Shōbōshi wa Massugu na Me de Watashi o Idaita~ manga.

The first season premiered in July 2019 and aired for eight episodes. The second season premiered on July 4 and also aired for eight episodes.

Toshihiro Watase ( Hatsuinu The Animation , Nee, Chanto Shiyō yo! ) directed both series at Studio Hōkiboshi , and Katsuyuki Sato (animation director for Pastel Memories , ISLAND ) designed the characters. Tombo oversaw the scripts for both seasons. Takahiro Enomoto ( JimiHen—!! ~Jimiko o Kaechaū Jun Isei Kōyū~ ) was the sound director at Studio Mouse .

Kawano launched the original manga digitally under Screamo 's Zettai Ryōiki R! label in September 2018. Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English with the title Fire in his Fingertips: A Flirty Fireman Ravishes Me with his Smoldering Gaze .

Ascendent Animation previously produced English dubs for The Titan's Bride and Ishida and Asakura .

Source: Press release