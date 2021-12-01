News
Nintama Rantaro Anime Gets 30th Anime Series in Spring 2022
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
NHK revealed on Wednesday that the 30th series in the Nintama Rantaro anime franchise will premiere in spring 2022, starting a 30th anniversary celebration for the franchise. A 30th anniversary website also opened on Wednesday.
NHK also revealed a 30th anniversary logo for the franchise.
Soubee Amako's original Rakudai Ninja Rantarō ninja gag manga centers around Rantarō, a ninja apprentice at an elite ninjutsu academy in historical Japan. As elementary students, Rantarō and his ninja-in-training friends are called "Nintama" — a contraction of the words "ninja" and "tamago" ("egg").
The manga inspired the Nintama Rantaro television anime in 1993, and NHK's E-tele channel is still airing the 10-minute anime every weekday, including the current 29th series. The manga also inspired two anime films and two live-action films. Takashi Miike directed the first live-action film.
Sources: Nintama Rantaro anime's Twitter account, Comic Natalie