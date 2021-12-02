Akebi's Sailor Uniform Anime Unveils 2nd Visual, January 8 Premiere

The official website for the television anime of HIRO's Akebi's Sailor Uniform ( Akebi-chan no Sailor Fuku ) manga revealed its second key visual and the January 8 premiere date for the anime on Friday.

The anime will premiere on January 8 on Tokyo MX , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , BS11 , and MBS , and will premiere on January 9 on BS Asahi . Cast members Manatsu Murakami , Sora Amamiya , and Shion Wakayama will appear in a live-streamed special on YouTube on December 18. There will also be preview screenings on December 25 in Tokyo and December 26 in Osaka.

The cast members include:

Miyuki Kuroki ( Her Blue Sky , The [email protected] SideM ) is directing the anime at studio CloverWorks . Rino Yamazaki (production advancement for Medaka Box , screenplay for DARLING in the FRANXX ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Megumi Kouno (animation director for DARLING in the FRANXX , Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia ) is designing the characters. Kana Utatane is composing the music.

The manga follows Komichi Akebi and her classmates at a prestigious girls middle school, following their adolescent lives and their growth.

HIRO launched the manga in 2019 on Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump website. The manga's ninth compiled volume shipped on October 19. The manga has more than 500,000 copies in print.