ASMR Anime '180-Byō de Kimi no Mimi o Shiawase ni Dekiru ka?' Launches BD/DVD Crowdfunding

BD/DVD scheduled to ship to backers on March 18

The staff for the original ASMR-themed television anime 180-Byō de Kimi no Mimi o Shiawase ni Dekiru ka? (Can I Make Your Ears Happy in 180 Seconds?) launched a crowdfunding campaign for a Blu-ray Disc/DVD release of the anime on Thursday. The home video release will not be available for general sale. The campaign will run until January 31 at 11:59 p.m. JST.

The Blu-ray Disc/DVD is scheduled to ship to backers on March 18. Backers who pay at least 9,000 yen (about US$80) will receive the Blu-ray Disc/DVD, regardless of how much money the campaign raises overall. Other rewards backers can earn include a theme song CD, four different F6 canvas art pieces, and Cotsubu earphones for ASMR. All funds will go to production and manufacturing costs.

The campaign states that there is a possibility some backer rewards may change due to unavoidable circumstances.

The anime premiered on the Tokyo MX channel on October 14.

The show stars: (from left to right in top row and then in bottom row)

The story centers on Akari (nickname: Gekkō-san) who buys a dummy-head mic and enters the world of ASMR. As her childhood friend, "you" also start to learn about ASMR as well.

ASMR or Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response is the nerve-tingling or relaxing sensation one gets in response to stimuli such as certain sounds or sights. As the title indicates, the short anime will let viewers experience various forms of ASMR in 180 seconds. In the story, the heroine challenges her classmates to share in her hobby of recording ASMR works.

This anime is the first full series that Yoshinobu Kasai ( Demon Lord, Retry! episode director) is directing, and INDIVISION and EKACHI EPILKA are producing the animation. Takayuki Noguchi ( Angel's 3Piece , Cinderella Nine , Girls Beyond the Wasteland , Higehiro ) is designing the characters.

Source: Comic Natalie