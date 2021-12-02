Cryptic Promo Video Reveals New Anime by Revue Starlight Director Tomohiro Furukawa

Untitled work teases phrase "Love Cobra"

Pony Canyon began streaming a promotional video for a new anime by director Tomohiro Furukawa ( Revue Starlight ) on Thursday. Mystery novelist Yūki Shasendō is writing the script. The promotional video lists the anime as "Title Mitei Sakuhin" (Untitled Project). The anime's official Twitter account @lovecobralove lists a provisional hashtag of #ラブコブラ, which transliterates to "Love Cobra," a phrase that is also prominently featured in the video.

The promotional video features heart-shaped shuriken. One of the shuriken cuts through the "un-" (未) in the word "untitled" (タイトル未定). A voice in the video asks, "Who are you?"

A different voice answers, "I avoid love," as the video lists the numbers 2021 and 1202. The two numbers form a palindrome when put together (20211202). Eventually, the video adds in the word "love" (ai, pronounced "I") after 2021 and the word "compile" (amu) before 1202. The video then shows a heart-shaped cobra, with the words "Love Cobra." A different voice in the video says the words "ai," "amu," and "Love Cobra" in order, which sounds like "I am Love Cobra" in English. The Twitter account posted a Tweet with the additional number 2002.

The word "circus" appears with several eyes, including one eye with a heart-shaped iris. A voice says, "We are a performance," as a second voice asks "Performance?" The words "wi(l)d-screen circus" also appear at the end of the video. Although not necessarily related, "wi(l)d-screen baroque" is the title of an insert song from the Shōjo Kageki Revue Starlight anime film, which Furukawa also directed.

The video's description lists the phrase "I love you, but I have come to kill you." A voice says this phrase in the video as well.

Furukawa directed the brand-new anime film for the Shōjo Kageki Revue Starlight franchise , which opened on June 4 after a delay from its original May 21 opening, due to the state of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the resulting temporary closure of some theaters. Furukawa directed the 12-episode Revue Starlight television anime series premiered in July 2018. Sentai Filmworks streamed the series on HIDIVE with English subtitles and an English dub .The Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight Rondo Rondo Rondo compilation film opened in August 2020.