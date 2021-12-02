Netflix Streams More Episodes of New Shaman King Anime on December 9

English-subtitled trailer streamed

Netflix posted on Twitter on Thursday an English-subtitled trailer for the new television anime of Hiroyuki Takei 's Shaman King manga, and it confirms that the second set of episodes will begin streaming on the service on December 9.

7 DAYS until... 🗡 #SHAMANKING Season 1 Part 2 🗡 …en 7 DÍAS(@NetflixAnime)December 2

The new Shaman King anime premiered on April 1 and is ongoing. Netflix began streaming the anime worldwide on August 9. The anime will have 52 episodes.

The anime is adapting all 35 volumes of the manga's new complete edition, which Kodansha started publishing in print volumes in Japan in June 2020. The first anime adaptation of the manga premiered in 2001.

Joji Furuta ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments , Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom , Double Decker! Doug & Kirill , ēlDLIVE ) is directing the new anime at Bridge ( Fairy Tail , The Royal Tutor ). Shoji Yonemura ( Pokémon franchise , Wave, Listen to Me! ) is in charge of the series scripts. Satohiko Sano ( Heybot! , Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun , Talentless Nana ) is designing the characters. Yuki Hayashi ( My Hero Academia , Haikyu!! ) is composing the music, with King Record as the music producer. Masafumi Mima is the audio director.

Megumi Hayashibara once again performed the anime's opening song "Soul salvation" and first ending theme song "#Boku no Yubisaki" (My Fingertip). (She performed two opening songs and two ending songs for the 2001 anime.) Nana Mizuki performed the second opening theme song "Get up! Shout!" Yui Horie performed the series' second theme song "Adieu." Ryūjin Kiyoshi wrote the song. (Horie plays Iron Maiden Jeanne in both the new and the original anime.) The band saji is performing the anime's third ending theme song. The three-member group from Hokkaido is contributing the song "Hazuki" (Lunar August).