Yurukill: The Calumniation Games Debuts in Japan on April 14

IzanagiGames announced on Wednesday that it will release G.Rev's Yurukill: The Calumniation Games in Japan on April 14, 2022 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. IzanagiGames did not announce a release date for the game's Steam version for PC.

The game has adventure and shoot 'em up elements, and will feature online leaderboards. Homura Kawamoto ( Kakegurui ) is the game's writer.

NIS America will release the game in the West in spring 2022 fpr PS5, PS4, and Switch. NIS America describes the story:

Sengoku Shunju wakes up in his prison cell. A woman wearing a fox mask introduces herself as Binko, and says: “Sengoku Shunju, you are a criminal sentenced to years in prison, you've been offered the chance to gain your freedom. You must survive the various ‘attractions’ in a certain 'amusement park.' If you succeed, your crimes will be pardoned." "No, you've got it all wrong, I've been falsely accused! I'm innocent!" The victim of one of his alleged crimes appears. Her name is Rina Azami. "Sengoku Shunju. A name I will never forget. You killed my entire family. For that, I will never forgive you." Sengoku is in prison, charged with arson and murder—for burning to death 21 people, including Rina's family. Naturally, the victim does not believe a word of Sengoku's claims of innocence. Besides Sengoku are four other groups of criminals and their respective victims." The accused criminals are called “Prisoners,” and the victims “Executioners.” Criminals and victims must pair up to face the amusement park's attractions. There are a total of six criminals and five victims. There are five teams: Mass Murderers, Death Dealing Duo, Crafty Killers, Sly Stalkers, and Peeping Toms. The Prisoners hope to overcome the challenges so that they may be pardoned. Should the Executioners win, their wishes will be granted. At long last they will be able to avenge their loved ones. The challenges take place in a secluded amusement park called "Yurukill Land." All manner of secrets will be unearthed as the teams face each attraction. Who will survive the cruel, twisted place that is Yurukill Land?

Kawamoto and Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga launched in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in March 2014. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime series that ran from July to September 2017 in Japan. The series premiered outside of Japan on Netflix in February 2018. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019, and Netflix began streaming the series in June 2019. The manga also inspired a 10-episode live-action show that premiered in Japan in January 2018. Netflix is streaming the series outside of Japan. A second season premiered in March 2019, followed by a live-action film in May 2019. A sequel live-action film was scheduled to open on May 12 after a COVID-19 delay, but delayed yet again to June 1 due to COVID-19 and the extended state of emergency in Japan.

Source: PR Times via Gematsu