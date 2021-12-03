Animate's Ikebukuro Shop Expands to Be 'World's Biggest Anime Shop'

Store has grand reopening in spring 2023

Japanese store chain Animate announced on Friday that its main Ikebukuro store will expand to become the "world's biggest anime shop." The expanded store will have its grand reopening in spring 2023, which is also Animate 's 40th anniversary. The new expansion will be built at the site of the former Ikebukuro Public Health Center, and it will be integrated with the current store.

Animate hopes that its expanded store connects people who love anime from around the world and helps them experience anime culture as their hearts beat with excitement.

Animate Ikebukuro, the first store and headquarters, opened in front of Ikebukuro Sunshine City in March 1983. The Animate Ikebukuro main store was reopened.in November 2012.

