Mobile Suit Gundam Arsenal Base Arcade Card Game Unveils Videos, Early Spring 2022 Release

posted on by Alex Mateo
Season:01 includes Gundam Seed, Gundam UC, Iron-Blooded Orphans, more series

The official Twitter account for Mobile Suit Gundam Arsenal Base, the new real-time strategy arcade card game in the Mobile Suit Gundam series, announced on Thursday that the game will launch in early spring 2022. The account also streamed a couple of videos and unveiled a visual:

In the game, players act as a commander and leads five mobile suits and five pilots to fight against enemy battleships.

The game's < Season:01 > will include characters and units from the following series: Mobile Suit Gundam, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed, Mobile Suit Gundam UC, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, and Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE.

The game will get a starter set that includes a set of Mobile Suit Gundam Seed and Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans starter decks (10 cards each),, a specially designed Bana Passport card, and a card case.

Sources: Mobile Suit Gundam Arsenal Base game's website and Twitter account, Anime! Anime!

