News
Mobile Suit Gundam Arsenal Base Arcade Card Game Unveils Videos, Early Spring 2022 Release
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official Twitter account for Mobile Suit Gundam Arsenal Base, the new real-time strategy arcade card game in the Mobile Suit Gundam series, announced on Thursday that the game will launch in early spring 2022. The account also streamed a couple of videos and unveiled a visual:
【参戦MS紹介】
#アーセナルベース < season:01 >に参戦するモビルスーツをご紹介していきます！
まずは『機動戦士ガンダム』より、 ガンダムをご紹介！
MSの必殺技である「戦術技」のカットインムービーと共にその雄姿をご覧ください♪(byテゴナ)
戦術技詳細は➡ https://gundam-ab.com/guide/point.php(@gundam_ab)December 3
【MSアビリティ】
今後私テゴナが指揮官の皆様に、コストを支払うことで発動できる「MSアビリティ」をゲーム映像と共にご紹介していきます！
まずは「連撃」！
発動すると ロックオン中の敵に単体攻撃でダメージを与えることができます！ (byテゴナ)
MSアビリティ詳細 ➡https://gundam-ab.com/guide/point.php(@gundam_ab)December 3
In the game, players act as a commander and leads five mobile suits and five pilots to fight against enemy battleships.
The game's < Season:01 > will include characters and units from the following series: Mobile Suit Gundam, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed, Mobile Suit Gundam UC, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, and Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE.
The game will get a starter set that includes a set of Mobile Suit Gundam Seed and Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans starter decks (10 cards each),, a specially designed Bana Passport card, and a card case.
Sources: Mobile Suit Gundam Arsenal Base game's website and Twitter account, Anime! Anime!