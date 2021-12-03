Mobile Suit Gundam Arsenal Base Arcade Card Game Unveils Videos, Early Spring 2022 Release

The official Twitter account for Mobile Suit Gundam Arsenal Base, the new real-time strategy arcade card game in the Mobile Suit Gundam series, announced on Thursday that the game will launch in early spring 2022. The account also streamed a couple of videos and unveiled a visual:

【MSアビリティ】 今後私テゴナが指揮官の皆様に、コストを支払うことで発動できる「MSアビリティ」をゲーム映像と共にご紹介していきます！ まずは「連撃」！ 発動すると ロックオン中の敵に単体攻撃でダメージを与えることができます！ (byテゴナ) MSアビリティ詳細 ➡https://gundam-ab.com/guide/point.php(@gundam_ab)December 3

In the game, players act as a commander and leads five mobile suits and five pilots to fight against enemy battleships.

The game's < Season:01 > will include characters and units from the following series: Mobile Suit Gundam , Mobile Suit Gundam Seed , Mobile Suit Gundam UC , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans , and Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE .

The game will get a starter set that includes a set of Mobile Suit Gundam Seed and Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans starter decks (10 cards each),, a specially designed Bana Passport card, and a card case.