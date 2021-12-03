Shadows House Manga Goes on Hiatus Again

Manga returns on January 6

This year's first 2022 issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump announced on Thursday that so-ma-to 's Shadows House manga will go on hiatus until the magazine's combined sixth and seventh issue, which ships on January 6.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in Japan on April 10. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub . The company describes the story:

High atop a cliff sits the mansion known as Shadows House, home to a faceless clan that pretends to live like nobles. They express their emotions through living dolls that also endlessly clean the home of soot. One such servant, Emilico, aids her master Kate as they learn more about themselves and the mysteries of the house.

The anime will have a second season.

The manga launched in Weekly Young Jump in September 2018. Shueisha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on November 19.