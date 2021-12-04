Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 22-28

Heidi has the latest on Spike Chunsoft and Kazutaka Kodaka's new title, plus those of you holding out for the Dragon Maid game might want to temper your expectations.

― December has officially begun, and that means it's CRIMMASTIME! It's time to get in the mood for joy, holiday cheer, gifts, and hoarding currency in your gacha game of choice to pull those elusive, exclusive Christmas units. It's also...