Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 22-28
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Pokémon Shining Pearl stays at #1 for 2nd week
Japan's Game Ranking: November 22-28
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl
|Nintendo
|November 19
|355,046
|1,750,688
|2
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29
|35,012
|364,509
|3
|NSw
|Power Pro Kun Pocket R
|Konami
|November 25
|23,360
|23,360
|4
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|22,746
|6,968,435
|5
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|12,358
|2,933,333
|6
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|11,905
|2,291,581
|7
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|11,139
|4,153,289
|8
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|11,010
|4,517,749
|9
|NSw
|Shin Megami Tensei V
|Atlus
|November 11
|9,476
|175,236
|10
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|8,920
|4,206,024
|11
|PS4
|Battlefield 2042
|EA Games
|November 19
|6,960
|32,228
|12
|NSw
|Eastward
|Kakehashi Games
|November 25
|4,995
|4,995
|13
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|4,579
|2,426,742
|14
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12
|4,243
|926,769
|15
|PS4
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|November 5
|3,548
|48,743
|16
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|3,327
|832,481
|17
|NSw
|New Pokémon Snap
|Nintendo
|April 30
|3,132
|296,525
|18
|NSw
|Fortnite Minty Legends Pack
|Epic Games
|November 2
|3,113
|22,085
|19
|NSw
|Goku Futsū no Shika no Game DEEEER Simulator Shika Full Sōbi Edition
|Playism
|November 25
|2,749
|2,749
|20
|NSw
|Splatoon 2 + Octo Expansion
|Nintendo
|October 8
|2,611
|16,442
Source: Famitsu