Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 22-28

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Pokémon Shining Pearl stays at #1 for 2nd week

Japan's Game Ranking: November 22-28

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Nintendo November 19 355,046 1,750,688
2 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29 35,012 364,509
3 NSw Power Pro Kun Pocket R Konami November 25 23,360 23,360
4 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 22,746 6,968,435
5 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 12,358 2,933,333
6 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 11,905 2,291,581
7 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 11,139 4,153,289
8 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 11,010 4,517,749
9 NSw Shin Megami Tensei V Atlus November 11 9,476 175,236
10 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 8,920 4,206,024
11 PS4 Battlefield 2042 EA Games November 19 6,960 32,228
12 NSw Eastward Kakehashi Games November 25 4,995 4,995
13 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 4,579 2,426,742
14 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12 4,243 926,769
15 PS4 Call of Duty: Vanguard Sony Interactive Entertainment November 5 3,548 48,743
16 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 3,327 832,481
17 NSw New Pokémon Snap Nintendo April 30 3,132 296,525
18 NSw Fortnite Minty Legends Pack Epic Games November 2 3,113 22,085
19 NSw Goku Futsū no Shika no Game DEEEER Simulator Shika Full Sōbi Edition Playism November 25 2,749 2,749
20 NSw Splatoon 2 + Octo Expansion Nintendo October 8 2,611 16,442

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 15-21
