Saga of Tanya the Evil Smartphone Game Ends Service in January

Yōjo Senki - Madōshi Kaku Tatakaeri launched in December 2020

The official Twitter account for the Yōjo Senki - Madōshi Kaku Tatakaeri (Saga of Tanya the Evil - Thus the Mages Did Clash) smartphone game based on Carlo Zen and Shinobu Shinotsuki 's Saga of Tanya the Evil ( Yōjo Senki ) novel series announced on Thursday that the game will end service on January 17.

Yōjo Senki - Madōshi Kaku Tatakaeri launched in December 2020. The game is based on the anime's story, but has original story events. It is free to play on iOS and Android devices, but with in-game item purchases.

Yen Press licensed both the original light novels and Chika Tōjō 's manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

High above the blood- and mud-soaked trenches, a young girl pits herself against army mages in high stakes aerial duels with bullets, spells, and bayonets. Her name is Tanya Degurechaff and she is the Devil of the Rhine, one of the greatest soldiers the Empire has ever seen! But inside her mind lives a ruthless, calculating ex-salaryman who enjoyed a peaceful life in Japan until he woke up in a war-torn world. Reborn as a destitute orphaned girl with nothing to her name but memories of a previous life, Tanya will do whatever it takes to survive, even if she can find it only behind the barrel of a gun!

Zen and Shinotsuki launched the novel series in 2013, and the 12th novel shipped in February 2020. Yen Press published the seventh volume in June 2020. Tōjo launched the manga in Monthly Comp Ace in 2016. Kadokawa published the manga's 23rd volume on October 26. Yen Press will ship the 15th volume on December 7.

The first television anime adaptation of the novels premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The anime also had a film that opened in Japan in February 2019, with a returning staff and cast. Crunchyroll screened the film in the United States in May 2019, and began streaming it in September 2019. A second season is in the works.