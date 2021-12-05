Hiyon Katsuragi, Reiji Kaitō's Gundam Valpurgis Manga Ends in 9th Volume 

Manga taking place in UC 0089 launched in August 2017

The eighth compiled volume of Hiyon Katsuragi and Reiji Kaitō 's Mobile Suit Gundam Valpurgis manga revealed on November 26 that the manga will end in its ninth volume.

The story takes place in Universal Century 0089. Kadokawa describes the manga's protagonist Mashiro Oaks as a high school student on Side 2 Colony "Olympus." He gets the high score on a game titled "Valpurgis Night" and, by distributing the video on an underground network, he gets noticed. The manga's tagline is, "Young Man, defy your cursed fate!!"

Katsuragi ( Mobile Suit Gundam AGE: First Evolution ) and Kaito ( Unbreakable Machine-Doll ) launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine in August 2017, but the manga's "chapter 0" was distributed via an event on the Super Gundam Royale game. The magazine had stated in September 2019 that the manga would have a "final conclusion" in its next chapter in October 2019, but the manga continued on past that point.

The manga is a collaboration between Gundam Ace and Bandai Namco Entertainment to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Gundam Ace and the 30th anniversary of Gundam video games.



Source: Mobile Suit Gundam Valpurgis volume 8