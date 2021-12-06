Adventure TV Anime Orient Reveals New Promo Video, January 5 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Shinobu Ohtaka 's Orient manga began streaming a new promotional video for the anime on Monday. The video reveals that Da-iCE will perform the opening theme song "Break Out." The video also reveals that the show will premiere in Japan on January 5.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime. The company debuted the anime on November 20 at this year's Anime NYC event.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

At age 10, best friends Musashi and Kojiro sat in excited silence as Kojiro's father spun tales of evil demons who preyed on the innocent, and the warriors who defeated them. Practicing swordplay, the two swear an oath to become the strongest in the world. But as they grow up, Kojiro turns cynical, and Musashi comes to realize that he can't turn back 150 years of demon rule on his own. He's being called a prodigy with a pickaxe, and he's almost ready to settle for a life of labor. Yet he can't shake the feeling that he still has a responsibility to act…and, soon, the injustices of his world will force his hand…

The show stars:

Hatano will perform the ending theme song "Naniiro."

Tetsuya Yanagisawa ( Shattered Angels , High School DxD , Senran Kagura Shinovi Master ) is directing the anime at ACGT. Mariko Kunisawa ( Ascendance of a Bookworm , Magimoji Rurumo , Hatsukoi Limited ) is in charge of series scripts. Takahiro Kishida ( Serial Experiments Lain , Baccano! , Haikyu!! ) is designing the characters. Hideyuki Fukasawa ( Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works , Flowers of Evil , Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu ) is composing the music.

Ohtaka ( Magi ) launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in May 2018. The manga moved to Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine on February 9.