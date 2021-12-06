Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Game Streams Gameplay Features Trailer

KOEI Tecmo Games' American and European YouTube channels began streaming a gameplay features trailer for the Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires ( Shin Sangoku Musō 8 Empires ) game on Thursday.

The game will launch in Japan on December 23. The game will also be available in Chinese on that date. The game will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam .

KOEI Tecmo will release the game in North America and Europe on February 15, 2022. The North American and European standard editions will have a digital-only release for PS5 and Steam , but a physical and digital release for PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

The game's PS4, Switch, and Steam versions in Europe will get a 20th Anniversary BOX that includes a book, character card set for all 94 characters, and a two-disc original soundtrack CD.

KOEI Tecmo America describes the game:

Combining the 1 vs. 1,000 action of DYNASTY WARRIORS with the addition of strategic elements, including unit command, DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires sets players on a quest to conquer ancient China by both sword and strategy. Powerful Siege Battles enable commanders to deploy units to capture strategic points on the map like castles. Experiencing high-stakes fights at every turn, players can now take control of these central points on the battlefield through the use of fire attacks or other stratagem, siege weapons, and, at times, simply by force as commanders execute their strategies and attack enemy troops by issuing vital commands to units throughout the skirmish.

The game will also have a season pass that will include weapons, edit parts, and more castles.

As with other "Empires" versions of previous numbered titles in the franchise , the game will include an improved edit functionality mode.

KOEI Tecmo Games is celebrating the franchise 's 20th anniversary this year.

Dynasty Warriors 9 ( Shin Sangoku Musō 8 ), the latest game in the series, launched in Japan and the West in February 2018. The series has also inspired numerous spinoffs (including the Samurai Warriors series).