Fate/stay night Unlimited Blade Works Manga Launches on December 26

The January 2022 issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine revealed on November 27 that the previously announced manga adaptation of Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works by Daisuke Moriyama ( World Embryo , Chrono Crusade ) will launch in the magazine's next issue on December 25.

The Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works anime film premiered in January 2010, and the television anime premiered in October 2014.

The Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works television anime follows the original game's " Unlimited Blade Works " route. Crunchyroll and Hulu streamed the first season in English-speaking territories as it aired in Japan. Aniplex of America streamed the second season on the Aniplex Channel , Crunchyroll , Hulu , and Daisuki services as it aired in Japan.

Aniplex of America previously released the two television anime seasons and OVA on Blu-ray Disc in 2015-2016, and again in July 2020.

