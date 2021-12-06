Look Back, Umi ga Hashiru Endroll Manga Top Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2022 Lists

author Fujimoto is 1st author to have work #1 in male reader list for 2 years in a row

The 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook revealed on Tuesday that Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Look Back one-shot manga has topped the list for male readers, while John Tarachine's Umi ga Hashiru Endroll (The Seas Roll on the End Credits) manga topped the list for female readers.

Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man also topped the list last year, making this the first time in Kono Manga ga Sugoi!'s history that the same author has topped the male reader list for two consecutive years.

Fujimoto's Look Back debuted on Shonen Jump+ in Japan on July 19. Viz Media and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service both digitally published the manga in English.

MANGA Plus describes the one-shot:

Fujino is a fourth grader who draws a manga strip for the school newspaper. Her art makes her the star of the class, but one day she's told that Kyomoto, a student who refuses to come to school, would also like to submit a manga for the paper...

Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga has 11 million copies in circulation, as of June.



Tarachine's Umi ga Hashiru Endroll manga centers on a 65-year-old woman named Umiko, who is grieving the recent loss of her husband. She goes to a movie theater for the first time in decades, and there she meets Kai, a university student majoring in film. Umiko becomes really interested in the audience's reactions during the film, and Kai notices. Afterward, Umiko invites Kai back to her house. When Kai then asks her, "You're someone who's interested in making films, aren't you?," Umiko realizes her feelings. From there, she dives into the world of filmmaking. The ongoing manga runs in Akita Shoten 's Mystery Bonita magazine.

Source: Comic Natalie