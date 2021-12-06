Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose - Catastrophe at 16 Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Manga launched in 2017

The January 2022 issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine revealed on Monday that Yo Asami 's Seraph of the End : Guren Ichinose - Catastrophe at 16 manga will end in two chapters. If there are no more delays, the manga will end in February. The manga had returned on Monday from a one-month hiatus due to Asami's poor health.

The manga's 12th compiled book volume will be the final volume, and it will ship on February 4.

Vertical published Takaya Kagami 's original Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose - Catastrophe at Sixteen novel series in English, and it describes the story:

The apocalypse is not only near, but a certainty. Set before the event and the aftermath detailed by the hit manga, this stand-alone prequel light novel series chronicles the inexorable approach of the reign of vampires. Witness the trials of Guren Ichi­nose, who must hide his true strength even as he is trampled on at an academy for the insufferably privileged.

Asami launched the manga adaptation in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in June 2017.

The spinoff novel series on which the manga is based ended with seven volumes in 2016, with illustrations by Yamato Yamamoto . Kagami launched a sequel novel series titled Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose: Resurrection at Nineteen ( Owari no Seraph: Ichinose Guren, 19-sai no Resurrection ) in 2017, this time with illustrations by Asami. Kodansha Comics is also publishing that series in English.

Kagami, Yamamoto, and storyboard artist Daisuke Furuya launched the original Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in 2012, and Shueisha published the manga's 25th compiled volume on October 4. Viz Media publishes the manga in North America digitally and in print, and the company published the 22nd compiled volume on October 5.

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series in April 2015. The 12-episode second season of the anime, Seraph of the End: Battle in Nagoya , premiered in October 2015. Funimation streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan, and released them on home video.