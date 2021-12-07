Exclusive: Udon Ent. Licenses Yasuki Tanaka's Summertime Rendering Manga for Print

Suspense series to get new English translation, new lettering

Udon Entertainment announced on Tuesday that it has licensed Yasuki Tanaka 's Summertime Rendering manga for print. The company will begin publishing the manga next year. The release will feature a new English translation and new lettering.

The manga will be the first Shonen Jump series that Udon Entertainment will publish. Udon Entertainment describes the story:

A tragic incident calls a young man named Shinpei back to his hometown on the remote island of Higotoshima, Japan. But something sinister awaits upon his return, and a chilling sequence of events unfolds that will have dire consequences for Shinpei, for Japan, and for the entire world!

The manga is inspiring an anime that will premiere in 2022. Disney+ will stream the anime worldwide and exclusively in Japan. Ayumu Watanabe ( Space Brothers , Children of the Sea ) is directing the anime.

Tanaka launched the manga on Shonen Jump+ in October 2017, and the manga's 13th and final volume shipped in Japan on April 2. Shueisha launched its MANGA Plus online service with the English version of the manga in January 2019.

The manga is also inspiring a live-action adaptation.



Source: Press release