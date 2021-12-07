Tales of Crestoria Smartphone Game Ends Service on February 7

Story may continue in other mediums

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Tuesday that it is shutting down its Tales of Crestoria smartphone game for iOS and Android on February 7, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. JST because of the "inability to meet expectations" of harsh criticisms "expecting a higher quality of game." The main story will not continue in-game past the released Chapter 10, but the company is considering other mediums to continue the story. Purchase of in-game currency "Gleamstones" has halted.

The game's previously planned updates are unlikely to be implemented.

The game launched in Japanese and English in July 2020 after being delayed from 2019. The game is free to play, but some items were available for purchase.

The theme of the game is "sin," and the main character burdened with sin lives in order to protect someone precious to him. The game's full story synopsis is available to read on the game's English Twitter account.

Wit Studio is handling the animation for the game, and Jun Kumagai is in charge of the story outline. Character designers include Kosuke Fujishima , Mutsumi Inomata , Miyuki Kobayashi , and Daigo Okumura . Yasutaka Nakata and Kamikaze Douga are in charge of the main character visuals.

The game inspired a 15-minute anime short by Kamikaze Douga titled "Tales of Crestoria -The Wake of Sin-." Crunchyroll streamed the short worldwide in October 2020. The anime adapts the prologue of the game's story, "showing Kanata and Misella setting off on their journey."

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.