Akado Suzunosuke Manga Gets Live-Action Series Sequel on January 8

Kabuki actor Matsuya Onoe II stars in time travel sequel set in modern day

TV Tokyo announced on Wednesday that it is producing the Mattari! Akado Suzunosuke live-action series based on Tsunayoshi Takeuchi 's Akado Suzunosuke manga. The series stars kabuki actor Matsuya Onoe II (seen below) as protagonist Suzunosuke, and it will premiere on BS TV Tokyo and TV Osaka on January 8.

The series will depict what happens after the story of Takeuchi's original manga, and will feature a completely original story. Suzunosuke, now a mature swordsman, is time warped from the Edo period to the modern day.

Onoe is also making his singing debut with the series' theme song "RED." Aimi will perform a rendition of "Ganbare! Akado Suzunosuke," the opening theme of the manga's 1972 anime adaptation, as the live-action series' ending theme song.

Takeuchi's original manga ran in Shonengahosha 's Shonen Gaho magazine from 1954 to 1960. The manga's anime adaptation ran from 1972 to 1973. Both Isao Takahata and Hayao Miyazaki of Studio Ghibli fame worked on the series, the former as acting chief director. Miyazaki storyboarded three episodes of the anime, and Disney released those episodes as part of its "The Collected Works of Hayao Miyazaki " Blu-ray Disc box set.

Source: Comic Natalie