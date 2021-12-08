Anime Expo to Require Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination or Negative PCR Test

Masks required indoors for July 2022 event

Anime Expo revealed on Wednesday that it will require attendees to the Anime Expo 2022 event to show proof of vaccination for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) or a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to attending the event. Regardless of vaccination status, masks will be required indoors (except in designated eating areas) and will be optional outdoors. The organizers will provide more information as the event approaches.

The event will return as an in-person convention at the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 1-4, 2022.

Priority registration for the event will run for January 10-23. Public registration will start on January 24.

The The Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation (SPJA) hosted the Anime Expo Lite 2021 virtual event in place of an in-person Anime Expo convention this year. Anime Expo Lite 2021 was held on July 3-4 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. PDT (3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. EDT) each day. Tickets to the event cost US$5, with all proceeds going to the Hate is a Virus commUNITY Action Fund.

Anime Expo Lite 2021 marked the 30th anniversary of the Anime Expo convention. The event featured streamed content from companies such as Bushiroad , Bandai Namco Arts , Crunchyroll , Right Stuf Anime, Viz Media , Sekai Project , WayForward, and more. The event also included panel discussions, industry announcements, live content, "exclusive content from Japan," Q&As, "community & educational segments," and "community features."

Source: Email correspondence