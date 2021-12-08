Cross Infinite World Reveals License of Even Dogs Go to Other Worlds, 3 More Light Novels

Also: So You Want to Live the Slow Life?, I'd Rather Have a Cat than a Harem!, Reflection of Another World novels

Cross Infinite World announced on Thursday that it has licensed four new light novel series. The company will release the first novel in each series in English in the first quarter of 2022:

Title: I'd Rather Have a Cat than a Harem! Reincarnated into the World of an Otome Game as a Cat-loving Villainess

Author and Illustrator: Kosuzu Kobato and Hinano Chano

Release Date: January 14

Summary: Cats Are Better Than Harems!

I've been reincarnated into the world of an otome game, and… What? My mom did, too? Even my dad and my older brother?

Meet Amy, the daughter of the Earl of Northland. Her entire family has been reincarnated as the aristocratic Northland family. In an attempt to amicably remove herself as a candidate for the Third Prince's fiancée (which would certainly cement her position as the game's villainess), Amy has taken drastic measures—eating tons of food and just enjoying life (at her mother's suggestion).

With this reincarnation, Amy has been given a precious second chance at life, and this time, nothing—not even an otome game—is going to stop her from fulfilling her dream… Amy wants a cat!



Title: So You Want to Live the Slow Life? A Guide to Life in the Beastly Wilds

Author and Illustrator: Fuurou and Yuki Nekozuki

Release Date: February 28

Summary: Another World In The Center of Japan!

Mikura Moriya expected a quiet and peaceful life in the forest when he inherited his great-grandfather's house and enormous orchard. Someone had to keep the family business running, so he quit his job and decided to live off the land. But the house isn't in any old forest. It's deep in the Beastly Wilds, an area off-limits to most humans. For the Wilds are home to the Beastfolk—neither human nor animal, but something in between. It isn't long before Mikura meets his new neighbors and makes a pact with a girl with chipmunk ears that will change his life forever.

Will Mikura get to live the slow life, or is it more trouble than it's worth?!



Title: Reflection of Another World

Author and Illustrator: Haruko Kurimoto and Vinegar

Release Date: March 11

Summary: Escape Into A World Of Reversed Expectations

High schooler Yura's world is literally turned upside down when she's pulled through a mysterious mirror and into the strange land of Tolkinia, a world of magic and fantasy, where opinions of beauty are reversed. Now the girl who was bullied for her looks is beloved and admired for those same traits, while the knight she finds incredibly handsome is abhorred for his. Facing this mysterious new reality, Yura must decide if she wants to return home to normalcy or embrace the distorted views of this new, war-torn world.



Title: Even Dogs Go to Other Worlds: Life in Another World with My Beloved Hound

Author and Illustrator: Ryuuou and Ririnra

Release Date: March 31

Summary: Everyone Knows Humans Get Transported to Other Worlds, But Now Dogs Do Too?!

Takumi is a wage slave who works overtime all the time. Only his little Maltese, Leo, can brighten his day. One day, however, he wakes up to find himself deep in an unknown forest. At his side is his pampered pup…who's now a giant mythical wolf! With his silver fenrir companion and his mysterious new “Herb Cultivation” power, he'll finally have the laid-back life he's always dreamed of!

Join Takumi and his giant fluffy hound in a carefree romp through this otherworld fantasy tale!



Source: Press release (link 2, link 3, link 4)