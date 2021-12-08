News
HIDIVE Streams 1st Girls und Panzer das Finale Anime Film
posted on by Alex Mateo
HIDIVE announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the first Girls und Panzer das Finale film on December 13 at 12:00 p.m. EST in then United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, the Netherlands, Scandinavian countries, and Nordic countries. The service will stream the film in Japanese and with the English dub.
The English dub cast includes:
- Margaret McDonald as Miho
- Rebekah Stevens as Yukari
- Caitlynn French as Hana
- Jessica Calvello as Saori
- Molly Searcy as Mako
- Christina Stroup as Anzu
- Serena Varghese as Yuzu
- Elizabeth Maxwell
- Genevieve Simmons as Isobe
- Kalin Coates as Taeko
- Cynthia Martinez as Shinobu
- Carli Mosier as Akebi
- Shannon Emerick as Caesar
- Luci Christian as Erwin
- Joanne Bonasso as Saemonza
- Elissa Cuellar as Oryou
- Allison Sumrall as Azusa
- Savanna Menzel as Ayumi
- Monica Rial as Karina
- Maggie Flecknoe as Yūki
- Juliet Simmons as Aya
- Tiffany Grant as Sodoko
- Shelley Calene-Black as Gomoyo
- Emily Neves as Pazomi
- Juliet Simmons as Nakajima
- Brittney Karbowski as Suzuki
- Chaney Moore as Hoshino
- Luci Christian as Tsuchiya
- Natalie Rial as Nekonya
- Olivia Swasey as Momoga
- Amelia Fischer as Piyotan
- Dawn M. Bennett as Ogin
- Sarah Wiedenheft as Rum
- Morgan Berry as Murakami
- Amber Lee Connors as Flint
- Alyssa Marek as Cutlass
- Cat Thomas as Marie
- Alexis Tipton as Andо̄
- Avery Smithhart as Oshida
- Kara Greenberg as Darjeeling
- Christina Kelly as Orange Pekoe
- Joanne Bonasso as Assam
- Emily Neves as Rosehip
- Emily Neves as Kay
- Shelley Calene-Black as Naomi
- Brittney Karbowski as Alisa
- Hilary Haag as Katyusha
- Olga Jankowski as Nonna
- Sarah Natochenny as Klara
- Kim Prause as Maho
- Katelyn Barr as Erika
- Kira Vincent-Davis as Anchovy
- Christina Stroup as Carpaccio
- Christina Kelly as Pepperoni
- Alexis Lee as Nishi
- Chaney Moore as Tamada
- Joanne Bonasso as Hosomi
- Genevieve Simmons as Ikeda
- Monica Rial as Hamada
- Mai Le as Teramoto
- Emily Neves as Kubota
- Allison Sumrall as Mika
- Melissa Molano as Aki
- Christina Kelly as Taiga Ou
- Melissa Pritchett as Azumi
- Christina Kelly as Tokata
- Kara Greenberg as Baba
Additional voices include Allison Sumrall, Brittney Karbowski, Carli Mosier, Chaney Moore, Christina Kelly, Christina Stroup, Kara Greenberg, and Monica Rial.
Mike Haimoto directed the English dub and wrote the script. Ricardo Contreras handled the English mix. Jonathan Rodriquez was the lead engineer. David Lascoe, Matt Mittmeyer, and Ricardo Contreras were the audio engineers.
Sentai Filmworks released the film on home video on September 14.
Sentai Filmworks describes the film:
Momo needs to get her priorities straight! Too much tankery and not studying for her entrance exams lands Momo in the hot seat. Luckily her friends won't let her flunk out without a flight, and they've hatched a foxy plan to put her back on top… literally. Miho's stepping down to let Momo take up the mantle of commander, because if she can lead the team to victory in the Continuous Cup, Momo will earn a second chance to retake her exams. The stakes have never been higher for the team as they fight for tank supremacy both on and off the combat field!
The movie is the first of the six-part Girls und Panzer das Finale film series. The first film opened in Japan in December 2017. The second film opened in Japan in June 2019. The third film opened in Japan on March 26.
The Girls und Panzer der Film anime film followup to the original Girls und Panzer television anime opened in Japan in November 2015.
Source: HIDIVE