HIDIVE Streams 1st Girls und Panzer das Finale Anime Film

HIDIVE announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the first Girls und Panzer das Finale film on December 13 at 12:00 p.m. EST in then United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, the Netherlands, Scandinavian countries, and Nordic countries. The service will stream the film in Japanese and with the English dub .

The English dub cast includes:

Additional voices include Allison Sumrall , Brittney Karbowski , Carli Mosier , Chaney Moore , Christina Kelly , Christina Stroup , Kara Greenberg , and Monica Rial .

Mike Haimoto directed the English dub and wrote the script. Ricardo Contreras handled the English mix. Jonathan Rodriquez was the lead engineer. David Lascoe , Matt Mittmeyer , and Ricardo Contreras were the audio engineers.

Sentai Filmworks released the film on home video on September 14.

Sentai Filmworks describes the film:

Momo needs to get her priorities straight! Too much tankery and not studying for her entrance exams lands Momo in the hot seat. Luckily her friends won't let her flunk out without a flight, and they've hatched a foxy plan to put her back on top… literally. Miho's stepping down to let Momo take up the mantle of commander, because if she can lead the team to victory in the Continuous Cup, Momo will earn a second chance to retake her exams. The stakes have never been higher for the team as they fight for tank supremacy both on and off the combat field!

The movie is the first of the six-part Girls und Panzer das Finale film series. The first film opened in Japan in December 2017. The second film opened in Japan in June 2019. The third film opened in Japan on March 26.

The Girls und Panzer der Film anime film followup to the original Girls und Panzer television anime opened in Japan in November 2015.

Source: HIDIVE