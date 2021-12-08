Live-Action 'Sayonara, High School' Show Premieres on Hulu Next Spring

Series based on manga byauthor will have 4 episodes

The staff of the live-action adaptation of Moriko Mori 's Sayonara, High School manga revealed on Wednesday that the series will premiere on Hulu in spring 2022. The show will have four episodes.

Masaki Nishigaki is directing the series, and writing the script. TUFF STUFF and T-ME are planning and producing the show.

The show will star Aran Abe. The cast will also include Hotaru Nomoto , Eri Saito, Ryoya Takahashi, Yūsuke Takemoto, Nanako Aizawa, Futari 119, Munenori Nagano, and other actors.

Mori launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Champion Cross (Manga Cross) website in 2015. The manga's third and final compiled book volume launched in July 2018.

The manga is a high school comedy about a class caste system. When Asakura, a student at the bottom of the caste, is appointed for the school festival executive committee, mood and order collapse.

Mori and Cota Tomimura , a married couple, launched the Gal & Dino manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in October 2018. Kodansha Comics licensed the manga digitally under the name My Roomie Is a Dino . The manga inspired a television anime/live-action series that premiered in April 2020.

Source: Comic Natalie