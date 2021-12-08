Lupin III Part 6 Anime's Video Previews 2nd Half

The official website for the Lupin the 3rd Part 6 anime began streaming a new promotional video for the anime's second half on Thursday. The video highlights the second half's keyword of "woman," and hints at an appearance by Lupin's "mother." The video also teases other keywords such as "secret," "message," "love," and "lie."

TMS Entertainment also revealed that Sakura Fujiwara will sing the new ending theme song "Bitter Rain" for the anime's second half. Yuji Ohno composed the song.

The anime premiered on October 6, and will air for a half-year continuous run, with the second half premiering in January 2022. Sentai Filmworks licensed the new series for home video and streaming in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Scandinavian countries, and all Nordic Countries, and HIDIVE is streaming the anime.

Sentai Filmworks describes the story of the new anime:

Gentleman thief Lupin III is back and ready for his next caper— unless legendary sleuth, Sherlock Holmes, has anything to say about it! When Holmes' longtime partner, Dr. Watson, is murdered, none other than Lupin tops the suspects list. With Holmes fast closing in, Lupin must prove his innocence and bring a shadowy organization called The Raven to heel if he wants to live to steal another day.

The new series centers around two keywords, with "mystery" being the keyword of the "first cours " (quarter of a year).

Eiji Suganuma ( Lupin III: Prison of the Past ) is directing the series at TMS Entertainment . Takahiro Ōkura ( Lupin the Third: Part 5 ) is in charge of the series scripts. Hirotaka Marufuji ( Lupin III: Goodbye Partner ) is designing the characters. Yuji Ohno ( Lupin III ) is composing the music. The late Monkey Punch is credited for the original work.

The guest writers include director Mamoru Oshii ( Ghost in the Shell , Urusei Yatsura: Beautiful Dreamer , Vladlove ), veteran scriptwriter Masaki Tsuji ( Astro Boy , Kyojin no Hoshi , Umi no Triton ), popular mystery novelist Taku Ashibe (Murder in the Red Chamber), adventure and science-fiction novelist Akio Higuchi ( Zone ), and mystery and suspense novelist Kanae Minato ( Confession ). Yumi Matsumiya , Kōichirō Bizen , Hiromasa Ogura , Wataru Nishizawa , Beom Seon Lee , and Yūsuke Takeda are directing the art, and Hiromi Miyawaki is the color key artist. Akemi Sasaki is the compositing director of photography, and Masato Yoshitake is editing. Youji Shimizu is directing the sound, and Hiromune Kurahashi is handling the sound effects.

The new season commemorates the original anime's 50th anniversary.