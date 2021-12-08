Oban Star-Racers Anime to Launch Kickstarter Campaign in February for BD Release

Release will include 11 dubbed languages, HD in original 4:3 aspect ratio

Oban Star-Racers co-director Savin Yeatman-Eiffel announced on Tuesday that he will launch a Kickstarter campaign for a Blu-ray Disc release of Oban Star-Racers in February 2022. The announcement noted that the release will include the anime on HD in 4:3 aspect ratio, 11 dubbed languages, English and French subtitles, and a collector's edition release that will include a new mini-artbook.

Yeatman-Eiffel co-directed the Oban Star-Racers anime with Thomas Romain . The anime was a co-production between French animation studio Sav! The World Productions and Japanese anime studios Hal Film Maker and Pumpkin3D. The series premiered in 2006. The anime aired in the United States on ABC Family and Jetix .

Shout! Factory released the series on DVD in 2008, and the company describes the anime:

On the planet of Oban, a race between some of the galaxy's greatest star pilots takes place. The stakes are high as the winner of the race will control the galaxy and the Earth's team Whizzing Arrow has been sabotaged - leaving the fate of the planet in the hands of a last-minute replacement driver... who is just 15 years old.

Romain stated in 2017 that he is "seriously considering" working on a sequel or spinoff project for the anime.