Pokémon Unite Smartphone Game Hits 50 Million Downloads

The Pokémon Company International and Tencent 's TiMi Studio Group's Pokémon Unite game announced on Twitter on Monday that the game has hit the benchmark of 50 million downloads.

The game will release Tsareena as a playable character on December 9 and award 2,000 Aeos Tickets to players who log into the game between December 9 - January 31.

The game launched for Nintendo Switch on July 21, and then launched on iOS and Android devices on September 22.

Tencent 's TiMi Studio Group produced the game in collaboration with The Pokémon Company .

The game is the franchise 's first strategic team-based battle game. The game allows 10 players to participate in 5-on-5 real-time battles, and it supports cross-platform play. Each team has five goals that they use to catch Pokémon and score points. Captured Pokémon can defeat other Pokémon to level up and learn attacks. Each Pokémon has its own special Unite move that players can unlock when they reach a certain level. The team that scores the most points during the time limit wins. The free-to-start game includes in-app purchases.

Playable Pokémon include Zeraora, Pikachu, Charizard, Snorlax, Crustle, Greninja, Eldegoss, Talonflame, Lucario, Venusaur, Mr. Mime, Slowbro, Absol, Machamp, Wigglytuff, Alolan Ninetales, Cramorant, Gengar, Garchomp, and Cinderace.

The game added Gardevoir on July 28 and Blissey on August 18. The game then added Blastoise as a playable character on September 1 and Mamoswine on September 29.

Source: Pokémon Unite game's Twitter account via Siliconera