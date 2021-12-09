Kamen Rider Franchise's Ohiru no Shocker-san Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, January 11 Debut

The official website for the Kamen Rider franchise revealed the cast, staff, and January 11 premiere date for the franchise 's Ohiru no Shocker-san (Shocker During the Day) anime on Friday.

The anime will star Shōta Aoi , Junya Enoki , and Taku Yashiro .

Hiroshi Namiki is directing the anime at Kachidoki Studio . Yū Saitō is the anime's audio director, with CHANCE iN credited for audio production. Hiroto Sasaki is composing the music. Voice actor Tomokazu Seki is credited for the sound effects.

The first anime episode will start streaming through the Toei Tokusatsu Fan Club on January 11 at 11:00 a.m., although later episodes will premiere weekly on Thursdays at noon. It will also premiere on Asahi Broadcasting on January 20 at 26:34 (effectively, January 21 at 2:34 a.m.), on Tokyo MX on January 21, and on TV Aichi on January 22. An Ohiru no Shocker-san commercial, designed to remind filmgoers of proper theater etiquette, will run before screenings of the Kamen Rider : Beyond Generations film which will open on December 17.

Study Yu-saku is also penning an Ohiru no Shocker-san manga that launched at the same time as the announcement of the anime on November 11. Both the manga and anime celebrate the franchise 's 50th anniversary.

The manga centers on the everyday struggles of the lackeys of Shocker, the villain organization in the original Kamen Rider series. The anime's initial announcement came on November 11 or 11/11 — "Iiii Day," a wordplay on the Shockers' characteristic cry. (The anime's streaming premiere date and time can also be written as "1/11 11:00.")

The anime project is accepting auditions for singers for the anime's theme song through the LINE LIVE livestreaming app, as well as voice acting auditions for a Shocker lackey through the voice acting livestreaming app Voice Connect.

The upcoming FUUTO PI anime of the Fūto Tantei manga similarly celebrates the franchise 's 50th anniversary. The anime will launch in summer 2022, and Funimation will stream the anime. The manga is a sequel project for the 2009 Kamen Rider W (pronounced "double") series.

Hideaki Anno is also working on the Shin Kamen Rider live-action film.