NES, SNES Creator Masayuki Uemura Passes Away

Famicom, Super Famicom creator was 78

The Ritsumeikan Center for Game Studies (RCGS) announced on Thursday that Nintendo and Super Nintendo creator Masayuki Uemura has passed away on December 6. A funeral service was held with family members. He was 78.

Masayuki Uemura was born on June 20, 1943 in Tokyo. He graduated from Chiba Institute of Technology's department of electronic engineering in 1967. He joined Nintendo in 1971 and developed its first home console, the Color TV-Game. Uemura became the head of Nintendo 's R&D2, and began working to create the Famicom in 1981, as well as its Western counterpart, the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES). He also designed the Famicom Disk System. In 1988, Uemura began work on creating the Super Famicom, and then its Western version, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES). He also developed the Satellaview add-on for the Super Famicom.

Uemura left Nintendo in 2004 and became a professor Ritsumeikan University. He eventually founded RCGS and became its first director in 2011.

Image Source: Siliconera

Sources: RCGS via Siliconera