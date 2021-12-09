Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Fighting Game Heads to PS4, Switch, Steam in March

Game will feature 1st release of game's ver.2.50 outside of arcades

Atlus announced during The Game Awards event on Thursday that it will release Arc System Works ' Persona 4 Arena Ultimax fighting game on PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam on March 17. In addition, Atlus confirmed that the release will feature the game's ver.2.50, which was an arcade balance update to the game that was never released on consoles, making the game the first release of the version outside of arcades.

Atlus released the first Persona 4 Arena ( Persona 4 Ultimate in Mayonaka Arena ) fighting game spinoff in Japan in 2012 on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles, and Atlus USA released the game in North America. The sequel, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, arrived in Japan as an arcade game in winter 2013 under the title Persona 4 The Ultimax Ultrasuplex Hold. Atlus then shipped the game for the PlayStation 3 in Japan in August 2014. Atlus USA shipped the gam for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in North America with the title Persona 4 Arena Ultimax in September 2014, and in Europe in November 2014.

Manga artist Rokuro Saitō ( God Eater manga adaptations, Sky Gear) launched a manga adaptation of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in spring 2015, and ended it in April 2018.

Kyū Aiya ( Tate no Yūsha no Nariagari ) drew the earlier three-volume Persona 4 Arena manga adaptation in Dengeki Maoh from 2013-2014.