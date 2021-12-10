Sasaki and Miyano Anime's Video Previews Opening Song

The official website for the television anime of Shō Harusono 's Sasaki and Miyano manga began streaming a promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video previews the anime's opening theme song "Mabataki" by five-member band Miracle Chimpanzee .

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , and Sun TV on January 9, on BS NTV on January 10, and on AT-X on January 11. It will also begin streaming on U-NEXT on January 9.

The cast members are all reprising their roles from the manga's previous drama cds, and include:

Shinji Ishihira ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon , Talentless Nana ) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN . Takahiro Ueno is the assistant director. Yoshiko Nakamura ( Super Lovers , Shōnen Maid , Tada Never Falls in Love ) is in charge of series composition. Maki Fujii ( I've Always Liked You , The Moment You Fall in Love , Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart. ) is designing the characters.

Yusuke Shirai and Sōma Saitō are performing the ending character theme song "Ichigo Sunset" (Strawberry Sunset) as their respective characters.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

It all started like a typical old-school boys' love plotline—bad-boy senior meets adorably awkward underclassman, one of them falls in love, and so on and so forth. But although Miyano is a self-proclaimed boys' love expert, he hasn't quite realized…he's in one himself. Which means it's up to Sasaki to make sure their story has a happily ever after…!

Harusono launched the manga on the pixiv website in 2016. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh volume in November 2020. Kotoko Hachijō penned a novel adaptation that shipped in March 2020. The Hirano to Kagiura spinoff manga about two side characters launched in 2019 and runs in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Gene magazine. That spinoff manga has in turn inspired its own novel.