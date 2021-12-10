Super Robot Wars Series Producer Takanobu Terada Leaves BB Studio

Terada will continue to supervise Super Robot Wars

Super Robot Wars series producer Takanobu Terada announced during the Super Robot Channel livestream on Friday that he left BB Studio in August. He will work as a freelancer, but he will also continue to be involved in the Super Robot Wars series as a supervisor. He opened a Twitter account during the livestream to post the news there as well.

Terada expressed that he left because he would like to be more involved in content, like "scenario creation and graphics supervision."

Super Robot Wars 30 , the latest game in the long-running Super Robot Wars crossover strategy role-playing game series launched on October 28 for the PlayStation 4, Switch in both Japan and Southeast Asia (in English). The game launched for PC via Steam in the same regions as well in the West on the same day.