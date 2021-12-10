Tales of Arise Wins Best RPG at The Game Awards 2021

FFXIV won Best Ongoing Game, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 won Best Score

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Tales of Arise won Best Role-Playing Game in the Game Awards 2021 on Thursday.

Square Enix 's Final Fantasy XIV won Best Ongoing Game. Nintendo 's Metroid Dread won Best Action/Adventure. Guilty Gear Strive won Best Fighting Game. Keiichi Okabe 's score for Square Enix 's NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 also won Best Score and Music.

Square Enix 's Final Fantasy VII Remake won Best Role-Playing Game last year.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released Tales of Arise for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on September 10 in the West and on September 9 in Japan. The game was originally slated to launch in 2020, but Bandai Namco delayed the game past 2020 "due to the ambitious nature of the project." Yusuke Tomizawa ( God Eater ) has taken charge of the franchise 's development team beginning with Tales of Arise . The studio ufotable handled the game's animation. Longtime Tales of team artist Minoru Iwamoto was art director for first time in franchise .

Source: The Game Awards live stream



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.