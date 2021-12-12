King of Fighters XV Game Highlights Character Krohnen in Trailer

SNK began streaming a trailer for its The King of Fighters XV game on Friday highlighting the character Krohnen (voiced by Kenn ). Pre-orders for the game opened on Friday.

SNK will release the game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10, Steam , and the Epic Games Store on February 17, 2022.

SNK delayed the game due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic affecting the development schedule. The game was originally scheduled to launch in 2021.

The game's open beta test was held from November 19-22, and a second beta test for PlayStation consoles will be held starting on December 17.

The game will feature 39 playable fighters, including all characters from previous games.

The game's initial roster includes: Shun'Ei, Meitenkun, Benimaru Nikaido, Iori, Joe Higashi, Kyo, Chizuru, Leona Heidern, Mai Shiranui, Andy Bogard, Yuri Sakazaki, Terry Bogard, Yashiro Nanakase, King, Shermie, Chris, Ryo Sakazaki, Robert Garcia, Ralf, Clark, Blue Mary, Luong, Vanessa, Ramon, King of Dinosaurs, Athena Asamiya, Antonov, Ash Crimson, Kukri, Isla, K', Heidern, Dolores, Whip, Ángel, and Krohnen.

SNK released The King of Fighters XIV , the latest installment in the franchise , for PlayStation 4 in August 2016. SNK then released the game for PC via Steam in June 2017.

The series is inspiring a Chinese-animated CG film titled The King of Fighters: Awaken that will debut simultaneously worldwide in 2022.

Source: Press release