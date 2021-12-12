Kintetsu Yamada's Sweat and Soap Manga Gets New Chapter

New chapter will appear in author's short story collection releasing on January 21

The official Twitter account for Kintetsu Yamada 's Sweat and Soap ( Ase to Sekken ) manga revealed on Saturday that the manga will get a new chapter that will appear in Yamada's short story collection book that will release on January 21.

Yamada launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning and D Morning magazines in 2018, and ended the series on January 7. The manga's 11th and final compiled volume released on May 21.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Asako's living her dream, working at the toiletry maker Lilia Drop. Little do her coworkers know, the reason she loves the company so much is that she's ashamed of her body odor, and their soap is the only thing that does the trick. So when the company's lead product developer, a perfuming genius, approaches her in the lobby and wonders what “that smell” is, she's terrified … but could it be … that he likes it? And, even more surprising to Yae … does she like him? The hilarious ups and downs of an office romance at a personal care products company are the subject of this sexy, strange romp. Sweat and Soap combines the odd-couple chemistry of Wotakoi , the “too real!” workplace comedy of Aggretsuko , and a heavy dollop of office steaminess!

The manga ranked at #17 on the 2019 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! guidebook for the top manga for male readers. The manga was also nominated for Kodansha 's 45th annual Manga Awards in the Best General Manga category in April.