Rie Kanou's Gundam Bandiera Manga Enters 'Final Battle'

Manga about pilot behind "left-handed Zaku" launched in January 2020

The combined second and third 2022 issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine revealed on Monday that Rie Kanou 's Kidō Senshi Gundam Bandiera (Mobile Suit Gundam Bandiera) manga is entering its "final battle." The magazine will publish the manga's next chapter in the sixth issue.

Kanou launched the manga in Weekly Big Comic Spirits in January 2020. Hajime Yatate and Yoshiyuki Tomino are credited with the original work. Shogakukan published the manga's fifth volume on October 29.

The manga launched as part of the 40th anniversary celebrations for Gundam . The "epic" manga covers the Gundam franchise "from an angle not seen before." The manga takes place in UC0079, during the One Year War. To break the deadlock of the war, Zeon creates a new squad. The leader of the squad with a surprising identity pilots a machine called the "Left-Handed Zaku."

Kanou launched the Star Light Woman manga in Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine in September 2013 and ended it in April 2014. Crunchyroll published the manga digitally in English.

Kanou previously won the Four Seasons Award at the Autumn 2008 edition of Kodansha 's Afternoon Four Season Awards for her work "Hoshi no Kuni" (Star Country), and she won the Jury's Special Award at the Summer 2009 edition for her work "CHINTAI Ikken'ya" (Single House for Rent).

