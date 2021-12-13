PuraOre! Pride of Orange Game Reveals New Video, March 15 Release

DMM Games began streaming a promotional video for PuraOre! Smile Princess , the "beautiful girls ice hockey rearing simulation game" for it and CAAnimation 's PuraOre! Pride of Orange multimedia project, on Sunday. The game will launch for iOS, Android, and PC via DMM Game Player on March 15.

The game will be free-to-play with optional in-game purchases. Players will take on the role of the general manager of an ice-hockey team, with the aim of making them the best in the world.

The multimedia project launched with PuraOre! Pride of Orange , "the first girls' ice hockey anime ever." The television anime premiered on October 6.

CAAnimation held auditions for voice actors for the project.

The project's seven main voice cast members perform the anime's opening theme song "Fai-o Fight!" under the new musical unit name "Smile Princess." May'n performs the anime's ending theme song "Orange."

