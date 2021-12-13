Satsuki Yoshino's Eighteen Manga Ends in January

Manga about boy who keeps to himself befriending strange new friend launched in August 2020

The January 2022 issue of Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine revealed last Friday that Satsuki Yoshino 's Eighteen manga will end in the magazine's next issue on January 12.

The manga centers on Keiichi, a boy accustomed to constantly moving to different towns and schools due to his parents' work circumstances. When he moves into a quiet rural town, he endeavors to not stand out at all until he graduates, but he gets pulled in by the irresistible gravity of his strange classmate Leo. Though Keiichi has given up on making memories or even any friends, this is how the final stretch of his high school life will begin.

Yoshino launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Gangan in August 2020. Square Enix published the manga's second compiled book volume on August 11.

Yoshino launched the Barakamon manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Online magazine in 2009, and the manga also began running in Monthly Shonen Gangan in 2014. The Barakamon manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in July 2014. Crunchyroll and Funimation both streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2016.

Yoshino started the Barakamon prequel manga Handa-kun in Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in October 2013, and ended the manga in June 2016. Yen Press has released all seven volumes in English. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2016. Funimation released the anime on home video in November 2018.

Yoshino launched the Yoshi no Zuikara: The Frog in the Well Does Not Know the Ocean manga on the same day that Barakamon ended. The manga ended in May 2020. Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and it released the third volume on June 8.