Young Jump Magazine Gets Special Issue Focused on Heroines

1-shots of manga from various Jump magazines, websites debut in supplement on December 21

The second 2022 issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine revealed on December 9 that Shueisha will publish the companion supplement Young Jump Heroine with a focus on both manga and gravure "heroines" on December 21.

The supplement will feature the following one-shot stories:

One-shot based on Ryō Minenami's Shōnen no Abyss

One-shot based on Rikito Nakamura and Yukiko Nozawa's Kimi no Koto ga Dai Dai Dai Dai Daisuki na 100-nin no Kanojo

One-shot based on Taiyō Kuzumi's Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray

One-shot based on Hiro 's Akebi's Sailor Uniform (seen right)

's (seen right) One-shot based on Sōryū's Kō Iu no ga Ii

One-shot based on Onigunsō 's Mononogatari

's One-shot based on Bunta Kinami 's Alice-san Chi no Iroribata

's One-shot based on Taira Wadachi's Marriage Gray

One-shot based on Keigo Hayasaka's Celebru Couple

The above manga run in various magazines and websites including Weekly Young Jump , Ultra Jump , Grand Jump , and Tonari no Young Jump .

Shueisha published Young Jump Battle, a companion supplement to Weekly Young Jump that focuses on the "battle" manga genre, in October 2019. The first issue included five one-shots. Shueisha launched its Young Jump Love companion supplement, which focused on romance stories, to the magazine in December 2019. Young Jump Sports , a similar supplement focused on sports, shipped in August 2020.