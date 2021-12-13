News
Young Jump Magazine Gets Special Issue Focused on Heroines
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The second 2022 issue of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine revealed on December 9 that Shueisha will publish the companion supplement Young Jump Heroine with a focus on both manga and gravure "heroines" on December 21.
The supplement will feature the following one-shot stories:
- One-shot based on Ryō Minenami's Shōnen no Abyss
- One-shot based on Rikito Nakamura and Yukiko Nozawa's Kimi no Koto ga Dai Dai Dai Dai Daisuki na 100-nin no Kanojo
- One-shot based on Taiyō Kuzumi's Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray
- One-shot based on Hiro's Akebi's Sailor Uniform (seen right)
- One-shot based on Sōryū's Kō Iu no ga Ii
- One-shot based on Onigunsō's Mononogatari
- One-shot based on Bunta Kinami's Alice-san Chi no Iroribata
- One-shot based on Taira Wadachi's Marriage Gray
- One-shot based on Keigo Hayasaka's Celebru Couple
The above manga run in various magazines and websites including Weekly Young Jump, Ultra Jump, Grand Jump, and Tonari no Young Jump.
Shueisha published Young Jump Battle, a companion supplement to Weekly Young Jump that focuses on the "battle" manga genre, in October 2019. The first issue included five one-shots. Shueisha launched its Young Jump Love companion supplement, which focused on romance stories, to the magazine in December 2019. Young Jump Sports, a similar supplement focused on sports, shipped in August 2020.
Source: Young Jump issue 2