Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Game Adds Yushiro, Tamayo, Enmu as Free DLC

Game will add them as playable characters in its 3rd free update

Sega Asia's English YouTube channel posted trailers featuring the characters Yushiro and Tamayo, and Enmu for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles ( Kimetsu no Yaiba : Hinokami Keppūtan ) game on Monday. The game will add Yushiro, Tamayo, and Enmu as playable DLC characters for the Versus Mode in its third free update.

Yushiro and Tamayo Character trailer



Enmu Character trailer



The game has three planned free updates. The first update launched on November 4, and added Rui and Akaza as playable characters. The second update added Yahaba and Susamaru on November 24.

The game has 1 million copies in circulation worldwide. The 1 million is for copies in circulation that the company has released but not necessarily all sold. The number is not a sales statistic.

The game launched in North America and Europe for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 15.

The game's Digital Deluxe Edition includes character unlock keys for Demon Slayer Academy characters; avatars; butterfly mansion costumes for Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke; and 8,000 slayer points. The game also has a paid add-on bundle that includes the same extra content.

The game shipped in Japan on October 14. Sega released the game in English in Asia on October 14.

Sega Asia describes the game:

Become the Demon Slayer, Tanjiro Kamado, to fight off the demons threatening humanity in order to turn his sister Nezuko, who has become a demon, back into a human, as well as to avenge the death of his family by hunting down the demon who killed them.

The game features a story mode that allows fans to relive the story of the first television anime. A battle mode lets players play as different characters. Playable characters include: Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira, Giyu Tomioka, Sakonji Urokodaki, Sabito, Makomo, Shinobu Kochō, Kyōjurō Rengoku, Tanjiro Kamado (using Hinokami Kagura), and Murata. Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Giyu Tomioka as they appear in the " Kimetsu Gakuen! " shorts also join the game as playable characters.

Aniplex is delaying the release of the separate Kimetsu no Yaiba : Keppū Kengeki Royale (Demon Slayer: Blood-Stench Blade Royale) smartphone game indefinitely in order to improve the quality of the game. The game was previously slated to debut in 2020. The free-to-play smartphone "asymmetrical survival action game" will pit teams of demon slayers and demons against each other, with players doing battle in settings from the story using various skills and characters.