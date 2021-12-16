Aggretsuko Anime Teases 5th Season

4th season premiered on Thursday

Netflix began streaming the fourth season of the Aggretsuko anime worldwide on Thursday, and the season's tenth and final episode reveals the words "Retsuko will return" and the number "5" in the background, teasing the series' fifth season.

Rareko retrurned to direct the fourth season at Fanworks , and the anime's cast also returned.

Retsuko is a 25-year old red panda who works in her dream company's accounting department. But it turns out that she is forced to keep doing more and more impossible tasks by her superiors and co-workers. She doesn't talk back to them, but she still has to let off steam, so she ends up going to karaoke by herself and singing death metal.

The character's first anime (which predated the Netflix anime) premiered in April 2016 within the Ō-sama no Brunch TBS Saturday morning program, and aired new one-minute episodes weekly until March 2018.

The first 10-episode Netflix season premiered worldwide in April 2018. Rareko , the director of the previous Agressive Retsuko anime and Yawaraka Sensha , again directed the first Netflix season at Fanworks , and also penned the scripts.

The Netflix anime had a Christmas episode that premiered in December 2018, and then the second season debuted in June 2019. The third season debuted on Netflix in August 2020.

Source: Netflix