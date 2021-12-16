Girls' Frontline TV Anime Premieres on January 7

Video previews opening theme

The staff of the television anime of Sunborn Network 's Girls' Frontline smartphone game announced on Friday that the anime will premiere on Tokyo MX and Abema on January 7. The series will also air on BS11 and AT-X , and it will stream on various services. The staff also began streaming a video that previews the opening theme "BAD CANDY" by yukaDD .

There will be a special program featuring the cast on December 28 at 9:00 p.m. EST to commemorate the anime's premiere.

The show stars:

The anime was originally scheduled to stream globally this year.

The game's story is set in an alternate timeline near-future Earth in the 2060s. The aftermath of a military accident that resulted in widespread disease, as well as the recent conclusion of careless nuclear war, has massively depopulated the planet, rendered much of the surface uninhabitable, and reduced once-great nations to shadows of their former selves. Androids used for labor and combat have become an important facet of life, and easily replicable and disposable androids known as Tactical Dolls (T-Dolls) are used by private military companies in the frontlines of numerous brushfire wars. In the game, the player takes the role of a fresh commander in a PMC, commanding T-Dolls to fight against a new AI threat.

Shigeru Ueda ( Gekidol , Peach Boy Riverside ) is directing the series. Hideyuki Kurata ( Made in Abyss ) is in charge of series composition and scrpts. Masaki Yamada ( Deadman Wonderland , Tiger & Bunny ) is designing the characters. Takashi Watanabe is composing the music. Asahi Productions is animating the series, and Warner Bros. Japan is producing the project. Sunborn Network Technology and Mica Team are credited with the original story.

The remaining staff members include:

Mica Team, a Chinese dōjin game circle, founded Sunborn Network , and launched Girls' Frontline in mainland China in May 2016. An English version launched in May 2018, and a Japanese version launched in August 2018 under the title Dolls' Frontline . Sunborn Network is currently developing a Girls' Frontline 2: Exilium sequel, as well as Reverse Collapse: Code Name Bakery , a remake of Mica Team's earlier Codename: Bakery Girl game, set in the same universe as Girls' Frontline .

Source: Email correspondence