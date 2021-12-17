Aharen-san wa Hakarenai Anime's Video Highlights Main Pair's Interactions

The official website for the television anime of Asato Mizu 's Aharen-san wa Hakarenai (Aharen Is Indecipherable) romantic comedy manga series posted a new promotional video for the anime on Saturday. The video highlights the awkward interactions between the main pair Raidō and Reina.

The anime will premiere in April 2022 on MBS , TBS , and BS-TBS ' Animeism block.

Inori Minase will play the title character Reina Aharen, and Takuma Terashima will play Raidō. M.A.O plays Mitsuki Ōshiro, Aharen's childhood friend. Kana Hanazawa plays Ms. Tōharu, the classic literature teacher at Aharen's school.

The teen romantic comedy follows the "indecipherable" daily life of short, quiet Reina Aharen and Raidō who sits next to her in class. Aharen is not so good at gauging the distance between people (or personal boundaries), and Raidō initially sensed some distance between the two of them. Then one day, when Raidō picked up the eraser that Aharen had dropped, the distance between them suddenly became uncomfortably close.

From "way too distant" to "way too close" ... Aharen is simply unpredictable.

Yasutaka Yamamoto ( Servant × Service , Valkyria Chronicles ) is serving as chief director, and Tomoe Makino ( Woodpecker Detective's Office ) is directing the anime at Felix Film . Takao Yoshioka ( High School DxD , I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. , Sekirei , WATAMOTE ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Yūko Yahiro ( Diabolik Lovers , Kaguya-sama: Love is War , Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko ) is designing the characters. Satoru Kousaki ( BEASTARS , Lucky Star , Oreimo ) and monaca ( My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU , Servant × Service , Wagnaria!! ) are composing the music. The Chinese streaming service bilibili is presenting the project.

Mizu launched the manga on Shonen Jump+ in January 2017, and Shueisha published the 12th compiled book volume on August 4.