Cells at Work and Friends!' Mio Izumi Launches New Manga in January

The January 2022 issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine revealed on Monday that Mio Izumi will launch a new manga titled Narita-kun o Semetai! (I Want to be Agressive Toward Narita!) in the magazine's next issue on January 13. The magazine describes the manga as a romantic comedy story centered on a pretty otaku girl and a playboy. The story begins when fujoshi Amane begins having feelings for the handsome Narita.

Mio Izumi drew the art for the Cells at Work and Friends! ( Hataraku Saibō Friend ) spinoff manga, with Kanna Kurono writing the story. The manga recently ended on April 13.

Kurono and Izumi launched the spinoff of Akane Shimizu 's Cells at Work! manga in Bessatsu Friend in January 2019. Kodansha published the manga's sixth and final compiled book volume on May 13. Kodansha Comics published the fifth volume digitally on August 10.